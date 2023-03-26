Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey (25) died by suicide in a hotel in Sarnath, Varanasi on Sunday. The police have sent the body for post-mortem. Dubey was found hanging in the room. The police are yet to ascertain whether it's a case of suicide.

Speaking to the media, ACP Gyan Prakash Singh said, "Akankshay Debey was found dead in a hotel room in Varanasi. The prima facie report suggests it might be a case of suicide. However, we are waiting for the post-mortem report to be sure of the actual cause of death." She was currently staying in Varanasi for a shoot for an upcoming project.

One of the members of her film crew, Rekha Mourya said, "I got a call in the morning that Akanksha had a shoot so she had to get ready by 10 am. When I went to call her at her room and knocked on the door, she didn't open the door and not even responded to the phone calls. Then I called the seniors and we got to know about the incident."

Rekha further said, "Akanksha went to a birthday party last night, however, she didn't inform where and with whom she was going." Akanksha had worked in Bhojpuri cinema, music, and films. She had a large number of followers on Instagram and her reel videos were quite popular. It's reported that the actor has risen to fame in a short time.