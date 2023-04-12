In recent times, there is an increased movement of bears in the surrounding areas of Coonoor, Nilgiris district, Tamil Nadu. People are scared because of these bears roaming and entering even residential areas. A video taken on April 10 Monday Night showed a bear coming to a grocery store (kirana shop) in front of the Wellington Police Station in Coonoor and trying to break the lock. The video is now going viral on social media. The CCTV footage shows the bear trying hard for a long time to break open the shop.

The bear is also seen in the video standing up on two legs like a human to break the lock. Those who passed by the area who saw the bear at that time caught the act. They made it go viral on their groups. Despite its hard effort, the bear could not break the store lock. Meanwhile, the residents of the area have requested the forest department to chase away the bear roaming in the residential areas into the forest or trap it and release it in the Mudumalai forest. It is to be noted that the forest department has caged the bears that were already roaming in the Kotagiri area and released them in the Mudumalai forest area.