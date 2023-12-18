BAREILLY FEMALE TTE ASSAULTS GIRL PASSENGER BY HER COLLAR CLIP GOES VIRAL

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): A clip of hooliganism of a female Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) at Bareilly railway station went viral on social media. A girl is seen being pulled by her collar, however, ETV Bharat does not confirm this viral video.

After witnessing the clip, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Rekha Yadav removed the three accused from duty and sought an explanation. Meanwhile, the girl was allegedly caught without a ticket on the express train running from Lal Kuan on Sunday. In the meantime, while reaching the train on platform number five at Bareilly Railway Junction, the female TTE grabbed the girl's collar immediately and tried to take her towards the office. Two others were also present there and supported the inhuman act.

Following this atrocity, the DRM said that such behaviour of railway employees with any passenger would not be tolerated. "If the girl had no ticket, then legal action should be taken, but should not be assault," the DRM stated.

In this regard, the investigation of the entire matter has been given to senior official Sanjeev Sharma. It is understood that strict legal action will be taken against all three women TTEs.