BABY ELEPHANT FALLS INTO WATER TANK IN ASSAMS JORHAT TEA GARDEN

Jorhat (Assam): A baby elephant was stuck in a water tank on Monday in Assam's Jorhat district. The wild pachyderm had strayed and fallen into the water tank at the Mariani tea estate. The wild elephant calf was struggling hard to come out of the water tank at the Hulonguri tea estate in Marioni located in the Jorhat district of the state.

The elephant calf from the adjacent Gibbon Sanctuary strayed into the area and fell into the concrete water tank of the tea garden. The baby elephant was making efforts to get out of the tank, but in vain.

The baby calf was found trapped in the tank for several hours. Finally, the local people came forward to rescue the baby elephant calf and were successful in pushing the wild animal into the Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary. Officials from the forest department responded late. By that time, the baby elephant had been rescued by the local people.

A similar incident happened in the Kathalguri tea estate in the district about a year ago. The elephant had fallen into a tank at a tea estate. Expressing concern over the reoccurrence of such incidents, local people said that due to the lack of safety protocols and callous approach of the tea garden authorities such mishaps were taking place.