BAAHUBALI S ICONIC SCENE REPEATED IN A VILLAGE IN TELANGANA MAN CROSSES STREAM LIFTING HIS SON

Komaram Bheem Asifabad (Telangana): One of the most iconic scenes of 'Baahubali: The Beginning' was that of Sivagami's hand, raised above swirling waters, holding up an infant. Ramya Krishnan, who portrayed the role of Sivagami, won the hearts of audiences across the country with her impeccable acting skills.

The same scene was repeated in the Komaram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana on Sunday. One-year-old son of Kavitha and Pawan at Lakhmapur village in Kerameri mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district has been suffering from fever for the past two days. They have to cross the stream in their village to go to a hospital as there is no bridge on it. As the stream was full, on Sunday, with the help of a close relative, the infant's father lifted the one-year-old son with his hands and crossed the stream and took him to Kerameri for treatment. On Monday, when the flow reduced, the couple carefully crossed the stream, along with their son, and reached the village.