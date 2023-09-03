AVALANCHE HITS SUMERU MOUNTAIN IN UTTARAKHAND VIDEO SURFACES

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): An avalanche occurring on the hills behind the Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Sunday was caught on camera. The incident took place on Sumeru Mountain around 7.30 am. The terrifying video was captured by a devotee present at the Dham.

"This avalanche has not caused any damage nor has the water level of Saraswati river increased", Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said. "The situation in Kedarnath is normal", DGP Kumar added. An avalanche refers to a phenomenon in which a mass of snow or ice rapidly falls down a mountainside.

Earlier, pilgrims undertaking the Dham Yatra on foot were asked by the administration to halt their onward journey due to a huge chunk of snow (glacier) coming on the pathway. They were asked to resume pilgrimage after the opening of the route and were asked to stay at safe places. (With ANI Inputs)