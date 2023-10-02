A video of an assistant regional transport officer (ARTO) assaulting a sub-inspector (SI) on the ARTO office premises in Haridwar has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on Sunday. The video shows ARTO Ratnakar Singh bashing up SI Mukesh Verma, however, the reason for the fight is yet to be ascertained. However, ETV Bharat does not confirm the veracity of the video.

Haridwar District Officer Dhiraj Singh Garbyal said that the video had come to his notice. "The video footage is being examined to find the reason for the scuffle outside the ARTO premises. All the aspects are being investigated," Garbyal said. The District Magistrate of Haridwar has ordered the additional district magistrate (ADM) to probe into the incident.