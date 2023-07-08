Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh): The paintings made by Mukesh Thapa from Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh are quite unique as they all have been made with a brush that has only one hair.

"I was doing work in oil painting for about 32 -33 years. When you do something unique then only you get attention. I had good command on my hand for painting so I decided to do something unique by painting with only one hair. I didn't think of what was the advantage or disadvantages of this, I just knew to finish my target, so I made a painting with one hair and it became famous globally," Mukesh Thapa said.

Recognised internationally, Thappa has been painting since 4th grade and has received various awards for his unique art. His paintings have been featured in New York, Santa Fe and Wisconsin. Thapa says that he makes paintings using just a single strand of hair only on order. But despite that, he has an admirable collection.

"Till now I have made about 600 paintings in practice and apart from that I have made many paintings, have even donated a few, but my wall-level paintings and single painting are about 30-40," he added.