In a remarkable turn of events, Apeksha Rai, a 19-year-old from Sudor village in the Panna district of Madhya Pradesh has taken social media by storm, earning the title of 'Paper Queen'. Her extraordinary talent and creative flair have captured the heart of the netizens, turning her into the Queen of Paper as she makes dresses out of newspapers.

It all began when Apeksha used to make videos of normal dresses, then started making videos on paper dresses, not expecting much of a response. However, to her surprise she got many views, likes and comments, encouraging her to create more innovative pieces. From then on, she started posting such videos on Instagram, and her popularity skyrocketed, as she gained over 30 lakh followers combined on various other social media platforms before that Apeksha had about 2 million followers on TikTok before it was banned in India.

Apeksha says her dream is to learn fashion design. In future, she wants to design for Manish Malhotra, a Bollywood fashion designer. "I have the full backing of my family. My father, a farmer and a grocery store owner, goes with me to all my fashion shoots, while my sister helps me make the video."