ANTIQUE COINS TO RARE CURRENCIES DISPLAYED IN INDORE COIN EXHIBITION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A coin exhibition was recently organised in Indore where hundreds of people visited to see different types of currencies and coins, including rare coins and notes. The exhibition theme was a part of the ancient culture of the nation and there are approximately 50 such numismatists across Indore, who buy ancient coins, while from across the country, more than 100 currency traders reached the spot with their coins and notes.

Not only ancient Indian currency, but also rare and ancient currency of all the countries worldwide is available for sale in the coin exhibitions, which are being organised at various places in the country. Meanwhile, the young generation is required to know the rich history of Indian currency. The use of currency or rupee for barter in India dates back to the Narmada Valley Civilization where 112 coins were circulated over 26 districts.

However, Gandhara, Guru Magadha, Matsya Maliya, Panchala, Saurashtra, Shakya, Vidarbha, Wang and Maurya were among the other districts where the kings of the princely states had started the circulation of different types of currency in their respective districts, which were used by the people for barter.