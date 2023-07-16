ANIMAL LOVE MONKEY SEEN CARRYING KITTEN

Tehri (Uttarakhand): A mother's love has no bounds. It reflects when difficulties surround children. Something similar is being seen in a video, which is widely circulated on social media.

A monkey is roaming around with a kitten clinging to its chest near the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Park in Uttarakhand's Tehri. A huge crowd has been gathering to see the love between the money and the baby cat. Several such cases have been seen in the past where an animal of a different species showed love for baby animals of another species.

As soon as people go near the money, it runs away with the kitten. The kitten is tightly hugging the money. Monkeys are found in several parts of the county and Indians share an emotional bond with them. Indians are also fond of cats and kittens. So, at a time, when human beings keep feelings of hatred against each other, this monkey is spreading the message of love and affection.