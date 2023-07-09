Sri Satya Sai District (Andhra Pradesh) : Usually, turtles are olive-green, greenish or reddish brown or blackish in colour. There are many varieties of turtle species having a wide range of colours. But this turtle in golden colour is rare and it is attracting everyone's attention. The gold-coloured turtle was found in a pond at the Kallumari village of Madakashira Mandal of Sri Satya Sai district. Fishermen cast their nets for catching fish in the local village pond on Friday. They caught a rare golden tortoise, much to their delight and surprise.

They had never seen or come across such a bright golden-coloured before. The young fishermen brought it ashore. They took videos of the golden turtle. The locals came in larger numbers to see the rare turtle after getting information about the incident. Finally, the fishermen released the turtle in the same pond. This video of the golden-colored turtle is currently doing the rounds on social media. As per experts, the golden shell results from a medical condition wherein chromatic leucism affects the skin and changes its colour. Leucism results from an abnormal condition of decreased pigmentation in various species. Also, there were instances where turtles were born with golden colour due to genetic mutation but these were very rare, experts say.