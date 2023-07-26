ANDHRA PRADESH LEOPARD FALLS PREY TO POACHERS ELECTRIC TRAP

Ramakuppam (Andhra Pradesh): On Tuesday, July 26, the forest department reported a tragic incident involving the death of a leopard due to electric wires installed by hunters for wildlife in the Pootakunta forest area. The unfortunate incident occurred less than a week ago in the Narayanapuram beat of the Ramakuppam Mandal, situated in the Kuppam constituency of Chittoor district.

The incident came to light when herdsmen passing by noticed a disturbing stench and immediately alerted the forest officials. Upon receiving the information, Chittoor West District Forest Officer (DFO), Chaitanya Kumar Reddy, and Kuppam in-charge Forest Reserve Officer, YC Reddy, along with their team, promptly arrived at the location to investigate the matter.

The DFO said, "The age of the leopard was seven years old and may have come here from Tamil Nadu. It was informed that the front two legs of the leopard were completely burnt in the accident. A case will be registered and an investigation will be done."