Washington: Following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra said there is a common need between the two countries that he did not see existing. Talking to PTI, Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman said, "I think something has changed. There is a tipping point that has been reached in terms of the relationship between India and America. There is a kind of common need, which I did not see existing before.

Earlier it was always about India coming having certain needs for its growth." "What I sense was a very, very strong interdependency on this trip. I think America has recognised that India is key to its long-term growth prospects today, which excites me about this trip."