AMITABH BACHCHAN GREETS FANS GATHERED OUTSIDE HIS HOUSE ON 81ST BIRTHDAY

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan turns 81 on October 11, and the age is just a number for the megastar, who looks younger. The actor's fan base knows it no bounds, and as he reached another milestone a large crowd of people gathered outside his residence Jalsa, carrying cakes and gifts for him. The video shows Amitabh Bachchan looking as dapper as always as he stepped out in a pink bomber jacket paired with black trousers. His fans hooted and cheered as they finally got an opportunity to meet their favourite actor in person. They were taken aback when the superstar greeted them outside at the gate. Amitabh waved at his fans while beaming widely, and folded his hands in gratitude for the well wishes.