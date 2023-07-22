Surat (Gujarat): For the longest time, the Pentagon, which is the headquarters of the US Army, has been the world's largest office. However, the epithet has now passed to the newly constructed ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB) in Gujarat. The city famous for its diamond cutting and polishing industry now boasts of being home to the world's largest office space and diamond trading centre.

Built on an area of 35 acres, the Surat Diamond Bourse, constructed with the help of around 6,000 labourers, is all set to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister in November this year.

"Till now, Surat is famous for manufacturing all over the world as 9 out 10 diamonds which are sold in the world are cut in Surat, so a hub which was only known for manufacturing, will now become a trading hub, that's a matter of pride for us," said Vijary Mangukiya, Regional Chairman, Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council.

Surat-based industry experts say that the SDB being recognised as the largest trading complex in the world is a matter of pride for them, and the services that the bourse will facilitate will bring huge benefits to the city too.

"With the launch of Surat Diamond Bourse in Gujarat, all the exports happening in other states will take place from Surat, Gujarat. The biggest custom house will be made within SDB and all the services will be provided. Apart from economic benefits, the jobs that will be created here will also be a big achievement for us," Mangukiya said.

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the building has a total of 9 towers, with 15 storeys each. It offers all kinds of amenities to polishers, cutters, traders and anyone else associated with the diamond trade.

"131 advanced lifts have been installed. If we talk about the security system, normally while entering a building, we have to scan the card after which the gate opens. This will be the first time in India that in a commercial building, with just a hand sweep, one can open the door," Dinesh Navadia, Custom Committee Chairman, Surat Diamond Bourse said.

The project has been designed under International Green Building standards, which utilises solar energy and other environment-friendly features. Spread over 35 acres the centre has over 67 lakh square foot of office space, which makes it the largest not just in India, but the world.

