AHMEDABAD FAMILY TO EMBARK ON ROAD TRIP THROUGH 16 COUNTRIES IN VINTAGE CAR

Three generations of a family based in Ahmedabad are embarking on a road trip in a 1950 British vintage car that will cover 12,000 kilometres through 16 countries. The journey will start from Ahmedabad and end in London.

The Thakores have meticulously planned and prepared for the expedition for over two years.

The 73-year old vintage beauty, lovingly named 'Laal Pari' or 'Red Fairy', was extensively restored which involved sourcing its spare parts from across the world.

Daman Thaore says the car was bought when he was 3 years old. "I had grown up listening to bedtime stories of Laalpari which were filled with adventure. So when I grew up, maybe five or six years ago, I decided to restore the car. It only seemed fair to restore the car at the factory it was built in."

Joining Daman Thakore in the unique adventure are his father, Deval Thakore, and his daughter, Devanshi.

Documentary filmmaker, Vinay Panjwani and vintage car expert Mukesh Bararia are also a part of the team.



"We have planned to make a documentary of our trip and for that we prepared a photographer who happens to be my friend who would take care of the documentary, we have also prepared exactly where to position the cameras. We will take two cars with us," Thakore adds.



Travelling alongside Laal Pari will be a Tata Winger camper van, which has aptly been named Laal Pari Ki Saheli or Red Fairy’s friend.



The family has rebuilt the car, collecting its parts from across world. "We have purchased a car similiar from canada so that the parts are available to us and we dont have to stop our journey," Thakore adds.

The expedition will commence from Ahmedabad, with a visit to the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue, located near Kevadiya about 200 kilometres from Ahmedabad.

Renowned jeweller, C Krishniah Chetty has designed an exclusive silver hood ornament featuring the Statue of Unity, which will adorn the hood of Laal Pari.

The expedition is slated to reach London by October. (PTI)