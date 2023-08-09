AHEAD OF ONAM PALLICHAL PANCHAYAT IN THIRVANANTHAPURAM WRITES SUCCESS STORY IN FLOWER FARMING

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): This Onam, Thiruvananthapuram may not have to depend on Tamil Nadu or Karnataka flowers to make 'pookalams' or flower rangolis. Thanks to the initiative of Kattakada MLA IB Satheesh, about 60 acres of barren land in his constituency is now under marigold cultivation.

The orange and yellow flowers under the ambitious 'Our Onam Our Flowers' project are now ready to be harvested and available until the end of the Onam season. Women workers of Kudumbasree and MGNREGA lead the project. They ploughed, planted and watered the saplings to create the blooming marigold farm. In Pallichal panchayat alone, 26 acres of barren land, have been converted into flower farms.

When the panchayat authorities started the farming project, women workers from Kudumbasree and MNREGA worked relentlessly, unmindful of the time they spent at the farm. The results are breathtaking and people from all parts of Thiruvananthapuram now come to see the farm. The Panchayat will sell these flowers in specially set up markets so that people can buy fresh flowers at a lower cost. (PTI)