AHEAD OF DIWALI RAVEENA TANDON CHANTS BHAJAN PERFORMS GANGA AARTI IN RISHIKESH

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon was spotted among priests performing Ganga Aarti during the early hours of Thursday in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh. In a video shared by a news agency, Raveena, who looked stunning in a crimson glittering outfit and shawl, can be seen performing puja at Parmarth Niketan Ghat. Raveena's daughter Rasha Thadani accompanied her on the unexpected trip to Rishikesh. Together with the priests, Raveena sang and chanted bhajans while receiving guidance from the priests on several occasions. In a divine display of her presence, the Bollywood star surprised everyone with her visit just a few days before Diwali. Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena will be seen in the upcoming romantic-comedy movie Ghudchadi, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan, and Khushali Kumar. Additionally, she has Patna Shukla lined up in her upcoming projects. On the other hand, her daughter Rasha will make her debut in Bollywood in Abhishek Kapoor's untitled film alongside Aaman Devgan. The movie is scheduled to release next year on February 9.