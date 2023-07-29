A Dargah in Agra dedicated to the Sufi saint Hazrat Pir Khalil Rahmatullah Alaih, also referred to as 'Haji Baba', houses hundreds of pigeons.

It is popularly known as the 'Kabootar Wali Dargah', or the 'Pigeon Dargah.'

Haji Salim, caretaker of the Dargah, says, "Reason for so many pigeons is that when people have a wish or prayer they offer a pigeon here or when a pigeon is sick they bring them here, where later those pigeons get better. They (pigeons) never leave this place, even after flying all around they come back here."

Devotees who visit the Dargah offer food to the pigeons and make wishes which are believed to come true.

Samee Agayi, Akidtmand, says, every devotee who comes and presents themselves with a lot of faith and makes wishes. "People of all faith whether it be Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, or Christian come here. The Dargah is a symbol of our heritage where people come here with wishes that are fulfilled."

Devotees often bring sick pigeons to the shrine, as it is believed that the pigeons recover there miraculously. The Dargah was established during the British era, and pigeons have since continuously occupied the shrine. (PTI)