AFTER DEER EATING SNAKE A CLIP OF GIRAFFE EATING BONES GOES VIRAL

A video of deer eating a snake, which went viral on social media, was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Sunday. This time, he shared a new clip on his Twitter handle, in which a giraffe was seen eating a bone.

Sharing the video on social media, Nanda wrote, "Giraffes are herbivores and use their long necks to reach the leaves and buds in the tree top. They have evolved that way. But, it seems sometimes they eat bones to get phosphorus. Nature is amazing." He explained that giraffes are herbivorous animals, however, they occasionally eat bones to obtain phosphorous, a vital nutrient.

A user commented, "The giraffe is casually munching on the bone like it's the latest trendy snack! Talk about bone appetite!". Another user wrote, "Amazing...Vegetarian with an occasional binge."