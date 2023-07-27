Actor Aditi Rao Hydari astounded the audience with her enchanted regal look at India Couture Week 2023. She looked amazing as she walked the ramp in ace designer Ritu Kumar's designed outfit on Wednesday night. Aditi has been making waves in the world of fashion with her spectacular style statement for a while now. Her elegant and composed attitude is clearly reflected in her style. She strutted down the runway in an ivory outfit with handcrafted detailing on the skirt and blouse. She was dressed in a full-sleeved blouse with elaborate mirrorwork and embroidery. Earlier this year, Aditi attracted attention with her chic appearance at Cannes 2023.