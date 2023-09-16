Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity transcends borders, drawing admiration from both within the country and overseas. In honor of his 72nd birthday, Kishore, also known as Rajendra Tarwade, a dedicated BJP worker hailing from the Kasba Assembly constituency and serving as the director of Jai Bhawani Cooperative Bank, has crafted an impressive portrait of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This remarkable 18 x 10-foot portrait was unveiled today at the Kalika Mata Mandir in Tapkir Galli, Budhwar Peth, Pune. What makes this artwork even more extraordinary is that it has been painstakingly assembled using 60 kilograms of grains, including wheat, three varieties of sesame seeds, sorghum, dal, garden cress seeds (haliv), green gram (moong), and moth bean (matki). The creation of this captivating portrait demanded 16 hours of dedicated effort from a team of three individuals.

This captivating portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been skillfully crafted by Ganesh Khare and his team. It will be open for public viewing from 16th to 18th September, between 9 am and 6 pm.