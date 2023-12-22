65 FEET TALL PINE CONIFER IN MUMBAI HOLDS THE TITLE FOR THE TALLEST NATURAL CHRISTMAS TREE IN THE COUNTRY

Mumbai: A 65-feet tall pine conifer adorned with beautiful decorations in the Adarsh Nagar Society situated in Worli here holds the title of the 'tallest natural Christmas tree' in India.

The Saldanha family, originally hailing from Mangalore in Karnataka, acquired the tree from a neighbour who grew it on his verandah for Rs 250 over four decades ago. Landscape architect Douglas Saldanha has decorated the tree with over 10,000 lights, bells, images of reindeer, snowmen, and a waving Santa Claus, fulfilling the last wish of his late sister, who died due to cancer.

"She got cervical cancer, which was terminal. We had a family reunion in Houston, and when she did pass away, one of her last wishes was to decorate the Christmas tree so much that she could see it from heaven. From 2005 to date, I have spared no expense or effort or energy to do this," said Douglas Saldhana.

People across the megacity visit Douglas's house to see the magnificent tree and the Christmas decorations. "We average about 3,000 to 5,000 people who come from Diwali to Christmas, and even Republic Day, we have the colours of the national flag on it. The best takeaway is that a lot of strangers walk in and walk out as friends. I have made some amazing friendships with them," added Douglas Saldhana.

According to Douglas, the expenditure for the lighting, decorations and celebrations comes out to be around three lakh rupees. The Christmas tree is also registered in the "Limca Book of Records" as the tallest naturally decorated Christmas tree in the country.