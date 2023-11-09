21 LAKH LAMPS TO BE LIT IN AYODHYA ON NOV 11 AS PART OF DEEPOTSAV

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): More than 21 lakh lamps will be lit in the Deepotsav to be held on November 11 in Ayodhya. More than 70 per cent of the work has been completed. Students of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University and Colleges affiliated with the university are working hard as volunteers and decorating the lamps. All the lamps will be ready by November 10.

Grand Deepotsav has been celebrated for the last six years. On the occasion of Diwali, the programme of Deepotsav has been organised in the Ram Ki Paidi complex in Ayodhya for the last six years. The celebration of Diwali started when Lord Shri Ram reached Ayodhya after killing demon king Ravana in Lanka. The people of Ayodhya lit lamps to celebrate his arrival and that tradition is still being followed across the country with joy and enthusiasm.

In all, 25,000 volunteers gathered and this time Diwali in Ayodhya is the very special idol of Lord Ram Lalla will be consecrated in the newly built temple on January 22, 2024. After several decades of long legal battle, Ram Lalla will again be seated in a grand temple at His birthplace.

Therefore, this year's Deepotsav is very special for the people of Ayodhya and the volunteers involved in the Deepotsav. That is why this time not only has the enthusiasm doubled, but this time the number of lamps has also increased to 21 lakhs. In all, 25,000 volunteers are working day and night to decorate these lamps. Volunteers Abhay Shukla and Ushma Tiwari said that they are working hard all day long to decorate them.

The shape of the Ram temple will be seen in the lamps. This time the Deepotsav of November 2023 is being celebrated in a very special manner. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had already given instructions to the Organising Committee and state-level officials and ministers of the department concerned that the Deepotsav of 2023 should be celebrated grandly.

Due to this, the entire Ayodhya is being decorated. This year's 'Deepotsav' will give a glimpse of the consecration of Lord Ram's temple. In Ayodhya, a glimpse of Ram temple is visible from the decoration to the entrance gate. Even at the main venue of Deepotsav, the shape of a giant Ram temple is being made by the professors and students of the Fine Art Department of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University at the main ghat number 10 of Ram Ki Paidi. When all the lamps are lit, people will be able to see a glimpse of the Ram temple from the drone camera's view.

It may be recalled the last time Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat on the stage at the VIP Ghat. This time, too, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and many other VIPs will be present on the VIP stage. Professor Sarita Dwivedi of the Fine Arts Department of Awadh University, who is making the design, said that given the consecration of the Ram Lalla next year, this year's theme is based on the Ram Temple. She has worked hard and the shape of a beautiful Ram temple is being made with diyas.