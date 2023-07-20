Dehradun (Uttarakhand): A video capturing the exact moment several people were electrocuted at the Namami Gange project site in Chamoli of Uttarakhand on July 19 has come to the fore. The video of the accident is currently going viral on social media. The incident took place when due to some malfunction electricity passed through one of the bridge’s railings near the Namami Gange project site on the banks of the river Alaknanda. At least 16 people died due to electrocution and another 11 were left injured. Among the deceased were a policeman and three home guards.

Superintendent of Police (Chamoli) Pramendra Dobhal said the police went to the spot to prepare a report on the electrocution late on Wednesday. "Around 11.30 am, electricity passed through a metal railing installed on the plant premises, killing 16 and injuring 11. It is being investigated how it happened," he added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also visited the site to take stock of the situation and met the victims' families. He announced a magisterial inquiry and a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of each victim and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured. While expressing his grief, the CM tweeted, "I am unable to describe this emotional moment in words, I can understand the pain of those who have lost their kith and kin. I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved families to bear this loss. The incident will be thoroughly investigated and strict action will be taken against the culprits. Our government stands firmly with the families of the victims."