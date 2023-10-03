Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): 11-year-old Jannat has been cleaning the Dal Lake with her father to preserve Srinagar's iconic lake. In view of the nationwide campaign Swachhata Hi Seva, the 11-year-old girl from Srinagar led a cleanliness drive for two days to clean the surroundings of the famous lake.

Rowing a shikara, Jannat wades through the interiors of Dal Lake on a mission—to clean plastic bottles and other floating trash. Jannat leads campaigns on cleanliness and wants to give a message to the tourists visiting the picturesque lake, which she calls home. Jannat's father has been supporting her in her mission as they both try their bit to keep the Dal Lake clean.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Jannat in 2018 for her work by sharing her video on Twitter encouraging others to work towards preserving the environment.