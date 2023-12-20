Bengaluru (Karnataka): Residents of Bengaluru were in for a surprise when a mall in the city unveiled India's tallest Christmas tree on December 16, ushering in Christmas festivities across the city. Towering at an impressive height of 100 feet, the colossal tree stands as the centrepiece at Bengaluru's Phoenix Mall of Asia.

Tarun, a resident of Bengaluru said, "We have a beautiful sight here, we have a 100 feet tall Christmas tree, the tallest in our country, and I am proud that it's in my home town Bangalore. I am here with my family and we love the sight. It's great. Merry Christmas."

To further add to the grandiosity, the Christmas tree was coupled with a life-sized gingerbread village embellished to enhance the festive spirit. Candy, a tourist from Dubai said, "This is the tallest Christmas Tree in India that I have seen, and I am really glad that I made it (here), as I am leaving back for Dubai on Friday, so I am very happy to experience this entirely, it gives me so much of Christmasy feeling to feel it".

Despite a mandatory entry fee, visitors at the mall were seen marvelling at the tree and taking photographs to capture the moment in time. Shreya, a student from Kerala said, "I come from a very rural place, so for me, it's so exciting to see a big tree like this, and we took a lot of pictures -- it's so good".

Manya, a resident of Bengaluru said, "I've been to so many Christmas events, but this tree is so special it is so beautiful, and we took a lot of pictures, and today was the most beautiful day of December." With the gargantuan tree as the focal point, the Phoenix Mall of Asia has become an exemplary sight to witness Christmas cheer and celebrations.