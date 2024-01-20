KANGANA RANAUT SAYS PRAN PRATISHTHA IN AYODHYA WILL MARK THE ADVENT OF RAM RAJYA

Hyderabad: Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, the country is abuzz with celebrations. Joining the excitement, actor Kangana Ranaut, on Saturday, expressed her excitement, claiming that the city is on the brink of experiencing 'Ram Rajya'. During an interaction with a news agency, Kangana stated, "Those who visit Ayodhya Dham not only find inner peace, but also leave with a sense of divine bliss, transforming into improved and wiser versions of themselves. This is our greatest and most sacred Dham, similar to the Vatican for Christians. This city holds immense importance, not only for India, but also internationally. We consider ourselves fortunate to have Lord Ram's guidance to visit and worship him here."

Regarding the decision of various opposition leaders, such as Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, declining invitations to the 'Pran Pratishtha' event on January 22, Kangana commented, "Some individuals with twisted minds have chosen not to visit this sacred place. They are guided by their foolishness. We eagerly await the 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will mark the advent of 'Ram Rajya'."

On January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the rituals for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. A selected group of priests from all over the country will officiate the main ceremonies. The idol of Lord Ram has already been placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya on Thursday. Sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, a renowned sculptor based in Mysuru, the 'Ram Lalla' idol stands 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol depicts Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus.