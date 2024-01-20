GUJARAT ARTISTS CREATE RANGOLI FEATURING LORD RAM AHEAD OF RAM MANDIR CONSECRATION

Surat (Gujarat): Ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, at least 40 women have created an expansive and captivating rangoli featuring the theme of the Ram Mandir in Gujarat’s Surat. The Rangoli was created on an 11,111 square feet area at the community hall located in Katar Gam of the city. Around 1,400 kg of colour was used and the artists took 15 hours to depict the Ram Mandir with the Rangoli. The Rangoli featured a temple with Lord Ram. It also depicted Goddess Sita and Lord Hanuman, along with his troops. It may be noted that the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony will be held in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on January 22.