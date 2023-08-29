Miss World Karolina Bielawska recently revealed her desire to work in Bollywood films in an interview. The reigning Miss World, who enjoys exploring India and its culture, stated, "...it would be lovely to be in a Shah Rukh Khan film. I've had the pleasure of meeting director Sajid Nadiadwala...as well as working with SLB (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) on his films with palaces and princesses...It would be a privilege for me to learn about and explore this market as well." Karolina Bielawska of Poland was crowned Miss World 2022 in the international beauty competition. India last won the title in 2017, with model-actor Manushi Chhillar representing the country.