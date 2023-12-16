WATCH WILL SUNNY DEOL EVER PLAY A VILLAINOUS CHARACTER LIKE BOBBY DEOL IN ANIMAL ACTOR ANSWERS

Mumbai: Sunny Deol expressed contentment with the recognition his younger brother and actor Bobby has garnered for his role in Animal, despite his personal reservations about certain aspects of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-helmed film. While the movie garnered mixed reviews, Bobby's portrayal of Abrar Haque, the antagonist opposite Ranbir's character, earned praise from both critics and audiences.

When questioned about will he ever play a villainous role akin to Bobby's in Animal, Sunny highlighted the potential clash with his established on-screen persona as a heroic figure in movies like Ghayal, Border, Hero, and the Gadar franchise. The actor also acknowledged doubts about whether such a drastic image-departure would align with audience expectations, stating, "It might go against the image I've cultivated over the years... I'm not sure if it would be embraced."

Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Animal is a crime drama delving into the complexities of a strained father-son relationship. Since its theatrical release on December 1, the film has emerged as a blockbuster success, amassing a global box office collection exceeding Rs 797.6 crore while in India, Animal has raked in Rs 484.86 crore so far.