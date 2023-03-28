A video of Bollywood actor-producer Taapsee Pannu from a recent fashion gala invited trouble for her. Earlier this month, Taapsee showstopper for Reliance Jewels and Monisha Jaising at the Lakme Fashion Week. The actor was seen donning a red outfit with a statement neckpiece featuring Goddess Lakshmi. Taapsee posted a video of her ramp appearance on social media which has now courted controversy as a complaint has been lodged against her in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The complaint against Taapsee is filed by the convenor of Hind Rakshak Sangathan, Eklavya Singh Gaur, and BJP MLA Malini Gaur's son for an alleged planned attempt to degrade Sanatan Dharma.