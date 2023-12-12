WATCH SHAH RUKH KHAN TAKES TO VAISHNO DEVI SHRINE AHEAD OF DUNKI RELEASE MARKS HIS THIRD VISIT IN A YEAR

With Dunki releasing on December 21, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu on Tuesday. The visit marks his third time at the holy shrine in a year. Even before the release of his films Pathaan and Jawan, the actor had paid a visit to the hallowed shrine. It appears that the actor has made it a ritual to visit Vaishno Devi prior to the release of each of his films. Shah Rukh can be seen strolling down a path of the sacred shrine in Jammu with his entourage of bodyguards and managers in a video released by a news agency. Wearing his black puffer jacket with the hoodie on, he decided to blend in as much as possible. Pooja Dadlani, his manager, was also spotted with him. Talking about the film, apart Shah Rukh Khan, the ensemble cast of Dunki includes Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. It is scheduled for release on December 21, 2023.