WATCH SHAH RUKH KHAN BOWS DOWN AND BLOWS KISSES TO A SEA OF FANS GATHERED OUTSIDE MANNAT

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the premiere of his latest film Dunki by sharing the moment with his devoted fans. In an evening that brought Bandra to a standstill, King Khan emerged from his residence Mannat, warmly greeting the throngs of eager fans gathered outside in hopes of catching a glimpse of their favorite star. Amidst the excitement, SRK expressed heartfelt gratitude with folded hands and blew kisses to the cheering crowd.

Donning a stylish blue sweater and jeans, SRK maintained his signature cool look, securing his long hair with a hairband. The 58-year-old icon acknowledged the enthusiastic cheers, hoots, and chants from his devoted fans, waving and exchanging blown kisses with the sea of people surrounding his sprawling residence. Additionally, King Khan humbly bowed to the overwhelming love showered upon him by his admirers.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki premiered in theaters on December 21, drawing a mix of reactions from both audiences and critics. Garnering over Rs 157.22 crores worldwide, the film features a stellar cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, Boman Irani, and Vikram Kochhar in pivotal roles.