WATCH SHAH RUKH KHAN ARRIVES WITH GAURI KHAN FOR GADAR 2 SUCCESS BASH AAMIR KHAN RAJKUMMAR RAO AND OTHERS MARK PRESENCE

Gadar 2 success bash in Mumbai was a star-studded affair with the who's who from the Hindi film industry in attendance. From superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan to Aamir Khan and Rajkummar Rao, celebrities attended the Gadar 2 success bash on Saturday night in their voguish avatars. King Khan and Gauri made a hand-in-hand appearance while Aamir looked cool in a black t-shirt and a pair of denim. Meanwhile, Anupam Kher, filmmaker Sajid Khan, and others also marked their presence at the Gadar 2 success bash. Helmed by Anil Sharma Gadar 2 is a sequel to his 2001 released film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Headlined by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the film took box office by storm upon its release on August 2. Gadar 2 is running successfully in theaters in its fourth week and will soon be crossing the Rs 500 crore mark in India.