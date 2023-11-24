WATCH SALMAN KHAN KATRINA KAIF DISCUSS BOX OFFICE SUCCESS OF TIGER 3 WHAT MAKES THEIR CHEMISTRY UNIQUE

In the latest release from Yash Raj Films' ambitious Spy Universe, superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprised their popular onscreen duo in Tiger 3. They discussed the movie's impressive box office performance, opened up about what makes their chemistry unique, Shah Rukh Khan's cameo as Pathaan in Tiger 3, and the enduring dominance of 90s Hindi film stars.

Tiger 3, helmed by Maneesh Sharma and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, has amassed a worldwide gross of Rs 376 crore within just eight days since its November 12 release across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu markets. Serving as a sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai, the film continues the story of Salman Khan's character, a spy, navigating through challenges to protect both his family and nation after the events depicted in Pathaan. Alongside Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, the film features Emraan Hashmi and a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan.