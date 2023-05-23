WATCH RAM CHARAN DANCES TO NAATU NAATU WITH G20 DELEGATES SAYS IT WILL TAKE ANOTHER 95 YEARS TO EXPLORE KASHMIR

Srinagar: All eyes are on the 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting which is being held in Srinagar for the first time for the world to witness and experience the picturesque region of Jammu and Kashmir. Actor Ram Charan attended the meeting on Monday and shared his experience of shooting in this beautiful place.

During the film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation discussion at the event, the RRR star stated it will take "another 95 years to explore Kashmir." Talking about the 3rd G20 meet happening in Kashmir, Charan said, "We love Kashmir. it is such a beautiful place. It is the best place they chose to have the G20 meeting." The actor also danced on the RRR song Naatu Naatu with South Korean ambassador to India Chang Jae-bok. Meanwhile, he will be seen in director Shankar's upcoming film Game Changer opposite Kiara Advani. (ANI)