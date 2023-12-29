WATCH RAJKUMAR HIRANI REVEALS WHAT CHALLENGED SHAH RUKH KHAN THE MOST IN DUNKI

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani discussed teaming up with superstar Shah Rukh Khan for their latest release Dunki, highlighting how things started falling in place organically without explicitly planning it. He praised SRK and shared insights on the challenges the superstar faced while prepping for his role in the comedy-drama.

Hirani, known for his original storytelling, expressed satisfaction with the positive reception Dunki received from audiences. Despite understanding the audience's expectations, especially after his successful films like the Munnabhai series and 3 Idiots, Hirani said, he focuses on creating unique narratives over solely aiming for commercial success.

Dunki, featuring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, revolves around the Donkey route, exploring the illegal migration for better work prospects abroad. The film garnered mixed reviews upon its December 21 release but achieved a global box office success of Rs 300 crore. Dunki released alongside Prabhas starrer Salaar and is holding its own at the box office.