WATCH RAJINIKANTH VISITS CHHINAMASTA TEMPLE IN JHARKHAND POST JAILER SUCCESS

Basking in the success of his latest release Jailer, megastar Rajinikanth on Friday visited the holy Chhinnamasta Temple in Jharkhand. After offering prayers at the temple, the megastar was clicked at the Birsa Munda Airport. While talking to media he said, “It felt great. I went to Chhinnamasta temple. I was thinking to visit the temple for many years, and this time I went there it felt great. This is the third time I came here and will come every year." Recently, Rajinikanth visited Badrinath Dham to take the blessings of Lord Badri Vishal. He also attended Lord Badri Vishal's evening aarti. Ahead of the release of Jailer, the legendary actor went for a spiritual trip to the Himalayas.