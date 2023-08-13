Screen icon Rajinikanth arrived in Badrinath Dham on August 12 and offered prayers to Lord Badri Vishal. The 72-year-old superstar also attended Lord Badri Vishal's evening aarti. He stated that his mind was satisfied and overwhelmed after having the darshan of Lord Badri Vishal. Rajinikanth's sacred visit comes at a time when his film Jailer is performing well at the box office and crossed Rs 100 crore mark within three days of its release. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast including Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff in interesting parts.