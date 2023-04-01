Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrived in India on Friday to attend the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. The actor, who made was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her American husband Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in the afternoon, made heads turn at the Ambani event at night. For the NMACC opening ceremony, PeeCee opted for a see-through dress with a cape. The actor tied her hair in an updo and went with minimal accessories for the night. Priyanka clearly made heads turn at the event with her voguish avatar.