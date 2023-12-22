Hyderabad: The nation is caught in Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire frenzy, and Prabhas' hometown of Hyderabad is no exception. With Salaar hitting theaters on December 22, throngs of Prabhas fans gathered at cinemas to rejoice in the release of this highly anticipated pan-India movie. However, the celebrations around the single-screen theatres turned into a challenge for the authorities, as the fan shows, commencing at 1:00 AM, led to difficulties in crowd control.

Leading up to Salaar's grand theatrical debut, the excitement among Prabhas' fans soared, especially since the actor was returning to the big screen after a few ill-fated releases. In celebration of Salaar's release, fans arranged a public celebration akin to a concert at the renowned Sandhya Theatre in RTC X Roads, Hyderabad. The overwhelming turnout prompted the local police to resort to lathi charges to disperse the massive gathering. The crowd had congregated for the 1:00 AM benefit show, resulting in chaos outside the theater premises.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar, backed by the Karnataka-based production banner Hombale Films, is a duology set in the violent fictional city of Khansaar. The narrative follows the story of two childhood friends, Deva portrayed by Prabhas and Vardha by Prithviraj Sukumaran, whose friendship evolves into bitter enmity.