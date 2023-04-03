After making heads turn at the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor visited and offered special prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy along with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at Tirumala temple on Monday. The actor was seen dressed in a green and pink half-saree. On the other hand, her boyfriend was seen wearing a white lungi and pink silk shawl which he apparently received as a mark of blessings from the temple priest. Janhvi's younger sister Khushi Kapoor also accompanied her to the Lord Venkateswara shrine that they visit frequently.