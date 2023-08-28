WATCH JANHVI KAPOOR SEEKS BLESSINGS AT TIRUPATI BALAJI TEMPLE

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor visited Tirupati Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh on Monday morning. The actor was seen donning ethnic attire as she arrived to seek the blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swami. Kapoor is a frequent visitor to the holy shrine situated in the hill town of Tirumala. Often seen accompanied by family members, Janhvi was seemingly on a solo visit to Tirupati this time. The actor opted for a quintessential South Indian traditional half saree for her visit to Tirupati. On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari helmed Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. Meanwhile, her slate of upcoming films sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi co-starring Rajkummar Rao. The actor will also be foraying into South cinema with Jr NTR starrer Devara. The makers dropped Janhvi's first look from the film on her birthday in March. The film helmed by Koratala Siva will also feature Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role.