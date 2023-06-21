Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who is gearing up for the release of her streaming show The Night Manager: Part 2, opened up about the show, the plot, the characters and many more. Talking about the sequel to The Night Manager, the actor said that this time it's going to be more action-driven. Sobhita was addressing the media along with Sandeep Modi during the promotions of her upcoming series. The show featuring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead along with Tillotama Shome is the Indian adaptation of John le Carre's novel of the same name. The second par of the series will be released on on Disney+ Hotstar on June 30.