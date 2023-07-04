WATCH ISHWAK SINGH OPENS UP ON SIMILARITIES BETWEEN ADHURA AND THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Adhura, a rare horror web series in Hindi, will be streaming on Amazon Prime from 7th July. And, the man who plays a crucial role in it is Ishwak Singh, who is honest enough to admit that the tone and theme of Adhura came from The Haunting of Hill House even though the story is different. Adhura is a supernatural thriller set in an elite boarding school with a secret so dark that it will shake up the lives of everyone connected to it. Ishwak Singh revealed how Adhura touches that realm between 'the living and the dead'. Adhura also stars Rasika Dugal, Rahul Dev, Poojan Chhabra, and child artiste Shrenik Arora.