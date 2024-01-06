Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning. The duo is back in the bay after celebrating New Year together. Also spotted at the airport was Katrina Kaif as she headed out of the town to promote her upcoming film Merry Christmas.

Hrithik opted for a black full-sleeved t-shirt and blue denim jeans paired with a beige sweatshirt, black shoes and shades as he returned from holiday. Meanwhile, Saba was seen in an all-black outfit consisting of a long pullover sweater paired with jeggings. She rounded off her airport look with a pair of black boots.

Also seen at the Mumbai airport was Katrina Kaif. The gorgeous diva was seen donning a white and black striped top which she paired with blue denim. The actor added cool shades to jazz up her no-makeup airport look. Katrina is gearing up for the release of Merry Christmas which is slated to hit big screens on January 12.