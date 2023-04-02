Day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch event witnessed some legendary arrivals. From Bollywood to international stars, the NMACC gala is turning out to be a dream come true for art, cinema, and culture enthusiasts. Several leading lights walked their way down the pink carpet in their voguish outfits. The Ambanis, who are the host for the cultural extravaganza, strutted down the pink carpet in style. From Spider-Man couple, Tom Holland and Zendaya, to the international supermodel Gigi Hadid, and Official Competition star Penelope Cruz many biggies from the west were seen at the event. Indian stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more also made sensational appearances. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan too made heads turn at the NMACC day 2 pink carpet.