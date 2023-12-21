WATCH FANS SAY SRK IS THE HAT TRICK HERO OF INDIA AS DUNKI HITS BIG SCREENS

Bengaluru (Karnataka): A Shah Rukh Khan fan club associated with a Bengaluru organization hosted an early morning screening of the movie Dunki on December 21 at the Urvashi theatre here. Fans, adorned in Dunki movie-themed t-shirts, gathered enthusiastically, with some dancing outside the cinema to the beats of a dhol. Expressing their fervor, SRK fans predicted a triumphant year for the superstar with a "hat-trick" of successful films. They expressed a special connection with the movie Dunki, believing it would set a new record, affirming Shah Rukh Khan's unparalleled position in the industry.

Adding to their excitement, fans likened Shivraj Kumar as the hat-trick hero of Karnataka and Shah Rukh Khan as the equivalent for India. Dunki is hailed as a narrative intertwining friendships, boundaries, longing for home, and love, revolving around the concept of 'donkey flight,' an illegal immigration technique. The movie features a stellar cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover.